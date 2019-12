MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Law officials confirm they searching for one person who fled after a car chase on Christmas afternoon. This incident happened near Highway 191 and FM 1788.

According to officials, around 2:30 p.m., an officer tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation.

The vehicle did not stop, sped off and the suspects begin to flee on foot. Two people were caught, while one is still outstanding.

Updates will come when more information is available.