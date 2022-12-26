Crossroads Fellowship holds Christmas at Crossroads events at both campuses

Crossroads Fellowship held Christmas celebrations at both their 191 campus and downtown campus in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — With Christmas Day right around the corner there's Christmas celebrations all around the Permian Basin.

Crossroads Fellowship in Odessa had their Christmas at Crossroads services Saturday at both their 191 campus and downtown campus.

There were plenty of Christmas decorations and treats for people to enjoy.

But to them, Christmas means more than just enjoying material goods.

“Well Christmas is the season of love and giving but ultimately, it’s a representation of Jesus, love, and sacrifice for us. He came to this earth as the greatest gift. So everything we do here at Crossroads is for the One, for Jesus Christ. In order to reach the One, people need to hear about Him,” said Donald Bugg, Executive Pastor of Ministries at Crossroads Fellowship.

There were plenty of musical performances during the celebration, as well as a service.

But regardless of beliefs, Bugg feels everyone can channel the Christmas spirit during this time of year.

“Well, it’s the season where we can look outside ourselves and we can choose to give, because we do that because of what Jesus has done for us. So, to look outside and see opportunities to make a difference in other people’s lives,” Bugg continued.