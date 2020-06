MIDLAND, Texas — Since she was 5-years-old the only father figure that Katelyn Shaw knew was her stepdad, Chris Matlock.

"I remember all the hunting and like all the soccer. Soccer was a big thing for him," said Shaw. "It was always me and him, and sometimes we’d take my mom, but it was like him always."

Chris Matlock

So for all the years of being the dad Katelyn needed, she asked to be the daughter Chris always wanted.

