Remembering 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle on 10th anniversary of his death

Feb. 2, 2023 also marks the eighth annual Chris Kyle Day.

ODESSA, Texas — Feb. 2, 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chris Kyle.

Kyle, a United States Navy SEAL sniper, was also known as the American Sniper thanks to his reputation as one of the deadliest snipers in the American military while in Iraq.

He and another friend were killed in 2013 by Eddie Routh, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who had been dealing with PTSD and schizophrenia.

Having been born in Odessa in 1974, a statue honoring Kyle was placed near the Veteran's Clinic off of Highway 191.