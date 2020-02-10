Chris Davidson Opportunity Park holding grand opening

The park is named after Jan and Steve Davidson's son Chris, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at four years old.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's a park in Midland that every single child will be able to enjoy, no matter their abilities.

The Chris Davidson Opportunity Park is officially set to open on Oct. 3.

The new park is next to the Bush Tennis Center and is named after Jan and Steve Davidson's son Chris, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at four years old.

In honor of Chris, the park will have specialized playground equipment for children of all abilities to enjoy.

The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. They will also be livestreaming the ceremony on Facebook.