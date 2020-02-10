x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Local News

Chris Davidson Opportunity Park holding grand opening

The park is named after Jan and Steve Davidson's son Chris, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at four years old.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's a park in Midland that every single child will be able to enjoy, no matter their abilities.

The Chris Davidson Opportunity Park is officially set to open on Oct. 3.

The new park is next to the Bush Tennis Center and is named after Jan and Steve Davidson's son Chris, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at four years old.

In honor of Chris, the park will have specialized playground equipment for children of all abilities to enjoy.

The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. They will also be livestreaming the ceremony on Facebook.

Join us this Saturday for the Chris Davidson Opportunity Park grand opening!!! If you're unable to join us in person you can watch the event on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/OpportunityPark/live/.

Posted by Chris Davidson Opportunity Park at Bush Tennis Center on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Related Articles