ALPINE, Texas — A West Texas group has been honored by former first lady Laura Bush's non-profit Texan By Nature.

The Respect Big Bend Coalition has been named a Conservation Wrangler.

Texan by Nature focuses on elevating conservation programs across the Lone Star State.

Six conservation projects are recognizes yearly due to their science-based and results-driven approach to conservation.

They are also honored based on how they are able to positively impact people, prosperity and natural resources.

All 2020 Conservation Wranglers will be recognized at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas in October.

