Chili cook-off raising funds for goat for tiny home community

The goat will help The Field's Edge in its mission to help end homelessness in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Eighth graders at Trinity School are hosting a big fundraiser Friday.

The students will be hosting a chili cook-off at the Simmons Student Center during the girls and boys varsity basketball games.

For $5, people will be able to receive unlimited chili tastings.

Funds raised from this cook-off will go to purchasing a goat for The Field's Edge, a tiny home community dedicated to eliminating homelessness in Midland.

This fundraiser is one of the middle school's Big Ideas for the Greater Good initiative projects, where grades are challenged to partner with local nonprofits to give back to the community.