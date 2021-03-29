Children's Center at Manor Park reopens

The center had been closed for a year due to COVID-19.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College's children's center at Manor Park is now reopened as of March 29.

Applications are available for children between two and a half years old up to five years old who are not eligible for kindergarten.

The cost for childcare services is $600 a month for children two and a half years old, and $550 a month for those ages three to five.

Hours for the center are 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.