Children in need of foster families in West Texas

Most foster children in the West Texas area are sent to foster homes in other parts of the state.

MIDLAND, Texas — In 2023, there are fewer children in the foster care system in the State of Texas than there have been in previous years.

"The number of kids in foster care has reduced a significant amount in the that had to do with some legislation that that said children had to be in immediate risk to be removed from families," said Matt Waller with One Accord for Children, a West Texas non-profit.

Although there are less kids in the foster care, the need for foster parents especially in our area is still extremely high.

"Of all the kids that are removed in our region 12% are placed in their county and 61% of those kids will be placed somewhere else in the state. 100-200 miles away," said Waller.

For foster kids, the closer to home they can be placed the better.

"Having those close connections and remaining close to their family as courts are trying to reunite families," said Waller. "It's just different, like they can tell landscape feels different for them going from rural West Texas to move to Houston a lot more buildings a lot more activity. I think that can be difficult on a kiddo."

Which is why if you want to foster there are plenty of resources out there.