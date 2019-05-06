MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A child is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Midland County on June 3.

Teffoni Phillips, 34, was driving a a 2017 Jeep Wrangler with two children inside. All three occupants were from Stanton.

According to DPS, the Jeep was stopped at a stop sign on East County Road at around 5:40 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle failed to yield right of way to a 2015 Mack truck tractor traveling north on FM 1379.

One child and the driver of the Jeep Wrangler were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapactitating injuries. The second child was taken to a hospital in Lubbock where they were pronounced deceased.

Both children were reportedly wearing a child safety seat at the time of the accident.

The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.