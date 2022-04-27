Charter bus carrying baseball team flips over in Waller County, officials say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Two people were flown to area hospitals after a rollover bus crash in Waller County on Wednesday night.
It happened sometime before 11 p.m. along Highway 290 at FM 362, near the Buc-ee's, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office.
The bus was carrying a baseball team from the Spartans Postgrad Baseball Academy.
They are a traveling pre-collegiate baseball team out of the Houston area. The team had just played a game in Ranger, Texas, and were on their way home to Tomball when the crash happened.
They said no one died, but two people were taken to the hospital via helicopter while 10 others were taken by ground transport.
One of the players had to be cut out of the bus, deputies said.
They said there were 22 people on board at the time of the crash and the injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.