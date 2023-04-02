Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket Experience at Susie's South Forty Confections

Visitors got the chance to tour a real-life chocolate factory.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders got to experience what it is like going through a real-life chocolate factory today at Susie's South Forty Confections as part of the Golden Ticket Experience to coincide with the opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Midland Community Theater.

“[...] it’s all exciting because a lot of people want to experience what it’s like to see the candy being made itself," said Victor Parra, who plays Mr. Beauregarde in the show. "And then it kind of throws in with the idea of they’re experiencing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory experience.”

Visitors coming to the Golden Ticket Experience got a tour detailing how the chocolate was made, a free lunch, a chance to interact and take pictures with cast members from the show and even got the chance to dip cookies into chocolate.

The cast was happy to see everyone enjoying themselves.

“I think that the families here are having a lot of fun and it’s been fun to interact with them while they’re eating their lunch and on their tours," said Lisa Jebsen, who plays Mrs. Gloop. "We’re getting to do photos and just have fun with them and get nice big smiles.”

Theater has a sweet spot in the heart of Susie herself because of her history in performance, so she was more than happy to collaborate with MCT for the Golden Ticket Experience.

“Collaboration is wonderful," Jebsen continued. "Midland Community Theater is such an asset to this community and Susie’s Southwest Forty is my favorite kind of candy and I love Susie herself. She’s been a great supporter of MCT through the years and her business is wonderful too.”