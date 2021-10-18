Challenger the Bald Eagle visits the Permian Basin

Challenger will be at the Eagle Rubber and Supply booth during the Permian Basin International Oil Show.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin got a special visit from our national bird Monday.

Challenger, a 32-year-old bald eagle, has been traveling through the United States as an ambassador to help remind the public about conservation and returning bald eagles to the skies.

The American Eagle Foundation and Eagle Rubber and Supply brought Challenger out as part of the Permian Basin International Oil Show. He will be at the Eagle Rubber and Supply Booth through the PBIOS run.

For more information on the AEF including how to help protect eagles or to see one of the 24-hour nest cams the foundation has, you can visit the website.