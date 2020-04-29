HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Businesses and restaurants in Howard County and Big Spring will be allowed to open at 50% capacity on May 1.

Most businesses in Texas will only be allowed to operate at 25% occupancy. However, counties that have five or fewer cases will be an exception.

In Governor Greg Abbott's plan for opening Texas, he outlined how certain counties who have a minimal amount of cases by April 29 can open up faster.

Counties must have created a list of testing opportunities in the area, as well as provided public notice to residents on things like symptoms of COVID-19 and safety protocols.

Additionally, the county must have contacted facilities like nursing homes or jails to ensure they are complying with HHSC and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

If a county meets all of the guidelines set up by Governor Abbott, it may choose to open businesses with a 50% capacity limit but is not required to.

This extends to retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, libraries and museums. All other provisions besides the occupancy limit set up by the State of Texas for these types of businesses still apply.

Places like public pools, bowling alleys, tattoo studios and salons are not included in this exemption and must remain closed until otherwise ordered by the governor.

Counties who file for this option will return to the 25% occupancy limit if any of the following happens:

Five consecutive testing / tracking intervals with positivity rates greater than 12% in that interval.

The county has more than 3 positive cases per 1,000 residents.

Less than 15% of the surge capacity in hospitals for the catchment area is available

If any of these occur in Howard County or any other county in Texas, Governor Abbott can issue a proclamation to return the county to essential services only.

These places should also ensure they follow social distancing guidelines and sanitizing guidelines from the CDC and TXDSHS.

Big Spring and Howard County officials are reminding the public that local establishments may still require citizens to wear a mask inside their facilities and they can refuse service to anyone.

Other counties in West Texas who could apply for the 50% occupancy expansion include Martin, Gaines, Scurry and Winkler.

