Ceremony held to recognize Odessa firefighters

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue held a special ceremony on June 18.

During the ceremony, several firefighters were honored, including new hires and engineers as well as those who were promoted.

"I'm very excited, I mean like I said it's a dream come true in a sense. I've always wanted to serve my community and so I'm really excited to be here," new fire inspector Soledo Mednoza said.

Friends and family were also present to celebrate their loved ones.