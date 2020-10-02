ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System in Odessa is mourning the death of President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, John Lauck.

According to CMN Hospitals, Lauck passed away due to complications from a tragic bike accident.

“John’s passing is a tremendous loss for our organization,” said Nana Mensah, Chair of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Board of Trustees.

Medical Center Hosptial is a CMN hosptial.

Those wishing to express condolences of memories of John to johnlauckmemorial@gmail.com or consider donating to CMN Hospitals in John's name in lieu of flowers.