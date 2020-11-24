Centennial Park of Midland now open

Park hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — After being announced in 2018 and months of construction, Centennial Park in Midland is officially open.

Hours for the park are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is located at 200 W. Wall in Downtown Midland.

The park features a natural play area for children to explore, multiple promenades for visitors to sit at, a concession stand, a dog park and more.

For more information on the park you can visit the Centennial Park website.