Centennial Park hosting events during MISD Intersession

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is holding its Intersession Week from October 18-23.
To help provide activities for children who are out of school, Centennial Park is hosting multiple free events throughout the week.
The park is partnering with various groups like the Midland Police Department, Basin PBS and Fit 4 Mom to make these events happen.
- October 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Coffee and Cornhole with the Midland Police Department presented by Centennial Park
- October 19 and October 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Letter writing to Meals on Wheels Recipients presented by Senior Life Midland
- October 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.– Importance of Pollinations presented by Texas Master Naturalists.
- October 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.– Parts of a Plant You Can Eat presented by Texas Master Gardeners.
- October 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Recycling Relay Race presented by Keep Midland Beautiful
- October 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Storytelling presented by Midland County Public Libraries.
- October 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Fitness Day presented by Fit 4 Mom, Midland Run Crew and Musikgarten
- October 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Movie in the Park – Toy Story 4 presented by the City of Midland
- October 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.– Wonder Why Activity presented by Basin PBS
- October 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. – Rise and Run presented by the Midland Run Crew
- October 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – K-POP Play Dance presented by Koreaboutique