Centennial Library to open up new dinosaur exhibit

The Dinosaur Revolution exhibit opens on January 22 and is intended for ages 5 and up.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Library will be opening its new exhibit at the Centennial Library.

The exhibit will help people learn about all things dinosaurs and unearth the discover of why dinosaurs may not be extinct.

The exhibit is free and library staff will host a dinosaur-themed day during the MISD intersession, which begins on February 7. Students must register for the event, which will consist of problem solving and creative activities that are related to the dinosaur exhibits.