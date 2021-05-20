Centennial Library to open new exhibit on May 22

MIDLAND, Texas — Centennial Library will open its new exhibit, 'Let's Play Railway' on May 22.
The exhibit is designed for ages 3 to 10 years old and includes three train cars large enough for the kids to hop in.
The cars include levers, dials, and buttons that will have build school-readiness and coordination skills.
The engine, caboose and cattle wagon will help with role playing, which will promote the development of language and social skills.
There will be exhibit-related events put onto the library calendar as well for the kids to explore.
The library will host Transportation Week starting on June 21 and ending on June 25. They will bring in community members that can help them learn about their jobs and vehicles.