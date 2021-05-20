Centennial Library to open new exhibit on May 22

The exhibit will feature three train cars that include manipulatives such as levers and buttons that work on coordination and school-readiness skills.

MIDLAND, Texas — Centennial Library will open its new exhibit, 'Let's Play Railway' on May 22.

The exhibit is designed for ages 3 to 10 years old and includes three train cars large enough for the kids to hop in.

The cars include levers, dials, and buttons that will have build school-readiness and coordination skills.

The engine, caboose and cattle wagon will help with role playing, which will promote the development of language and social skills.

There will be exhibit-related events put onto the library calendar as well for the kids to explore.