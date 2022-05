"Genealogy Off the Shelves: Pioneer Women in Texas" will be presented by Ann Dixon.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Centennial Library will be hosting a genealogy presentation on May 14.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon.

"Genealogy Off the Shelves: Pioneer Women in Texas" will be presented by Ann Dixon.

Dixon is a researcher and historian who has presented at the West Texas Historical Association, the Frontier Women Living History Association and more.

For more information on this event you can click or tap here.