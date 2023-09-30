Celebrate Septemberfest at the Museum of the Southwest!

If you missed out Friday or Saturday you can still catch all the festivities on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest celebrated another year of SeptemberFest from Friday to Sunday.

The celebration began with the Preview Party on Friday, September 29th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and gave guests a first look at the opening of Warhol x Scholder: Cowboys & Indians, that delves into the mythology of the American West as represented in the work of these two contemporaneous 20th-century artists.

Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. gates will open on campus to 50 artists from around the country including painters, jewelry makers, water feature artists, glass artists and many more.