Celebrate Septemberfest at the Museum of the Southwest!

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest celebrated another year of SeptemberFest from Friday to Sunday.
The celebration began with the Preview Party on Friday, September 29th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and gave guests a first look at the opening of Warhol x Scholder: Cowboys & Indians, that delves into the mythology of the American West as represented in the work of these two contemporaneous 20th-century artists.
Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. gates will open on campus to 50 artists from around the country including painters, jewelry makers, water feature artists, glass artists and many more.
Food trucks will be on site Saturday and Sunday.