CCAISD releases statement on safety procedures after school threat

Credit: Van Horn High School

VAN HORN, Texas —

Culberson County Allamoore ISD released information on their standard school safety procedures following a threat by a student on Tuesday. 

According to the district, the student made a verbal threat to two teachers and a general threat toward students. 

When the threat was reported to the district, the student was pulled from class. No weapon was found in a search of the student’s backpack and locker. 

According to the statement, a student who makes a threat will be suspended for three days, then placed in in school suspension for three. 

For more information on the district’s process for investigating a tip, see the full release below: 

