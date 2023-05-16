CCAISD releases statement on safety procedures after school threat

The district said a student who makes a threat will be suspended for three days, then placed in in school suspension for three.

VAN HORN, Texas — Culberson County Allamoore ISD released information on their standard school safety procedures following a threat by a student on Tuesday.

According to the district, the student made a verbal threat to two teachers and a general threat toward students.

When the threat was reported to the district, the student was pulled from class. No weapon was found in a search of the student’s backpack and locker.

According to the statement, a student who makes a threat will be suspended for three days, then placed in in school suspension for three.