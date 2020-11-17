CBP Officers save the life of woman at the Ysleta port of entry

The 81-year-old woman was unconscious and had no pulse when found.

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers helped bring a woman back to life. They performed lifesaving first aid on her on November 15.

The 81-year-old woman was found on the vehicle she arrived unconscious and with no pulse at the Ysleta port of entry at 2:30 p.m.

According to the press release, CBP officers did call for Emergency Medical Services. They were able to receive a Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and began to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

“Homeland security is our primary mission, however, our officers are often called upon as first responders to assist in medical emergencies,” says Hector A. Mancha, El Paso Director of Field Operations.

When EMS arrived, they immediately transported the woman to the local hospital where they started treatment on her.

CBP was told that if it wasn't for there immediate action, the woman would have most likely passed away.