CBP Officers arrest suspect involved in Homicide incident

The 19-year-old male suspect has since been turned over to local authorities.

PRESIDIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers have arrested a male suspect with an outstanding warrant for homicide.

The 19-year-old male suspect was apprehended at the port of Presidio, Texas on August 2 where he arrived from Mexico via vehicle.

“Working closely with law enforcement agencies and apprehending fugitives from justice is a part of our daily work to keep our borders and communities safe and secure,” said Port Director Jesus Chavez.