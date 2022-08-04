CBP Officers arrest suspect involved in Homicide incident

PRESIDIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers have arrested a male suspect with an outstanding warrant for homicide.
The 19-year-old male suspect was apprehended at the port of Presidio, Texas on August 2 where he arrived from Mexico via vehicle.
“Working closely with law enforcement agencies and apprehending fugitives from justice is a part of our daily work to keep our borders and communities safe and secure,” said Port Director Jesus Chavez.
The suspect has since been turned over to local authorities. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.