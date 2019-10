BIG SPRING, Texas — CASA of West Texas broke ground on a new facility on October 9.

The facility will be in Big Spring, at the corner of 19th and Scurry Street.

CASA works to recruit and train volunteers to advocate for foster children in the court system.

For more information on CASA and how to volunteer you can visit the website.

RELATED: New volunteers join CASA to protect abused, neglected children

RELATED: CASA of West Texas reports extreme influx in child abuse cases