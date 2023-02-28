CASA of West Texas holds 'The Power of One' luncheon

CASA, or Court-Appointed Special Advocates, helps fight for the best interests of children in the foster care system.

MIDLAND, Texas — CASA of West Texas held its seventh annual Power of One Luncheon and Style Show Tuesday.

The event featured a fashion show modeled by local youth, an auction and an award-winning guest speaker.

Liz Murray spoke about her inspirational story going from being homeless to being the recipient of the White House "Project Role Model Award".

Funds raised from the lunch will go to help CASA continue its effort to recruit, train and support volunteers to become a voice for foster care children in seven West Texas counties.