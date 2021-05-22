CASA of The Permian Basin Area holds annual clay shoot

The fundraiser helps the organization achieve their goal of training volunteers and advocates to assist abused and neglected children in the court system.

MIDLAND, Texas — CASA of The Permian Basin Area, Inc. held its annual Big Shot for CASA clay shoot Saturday from 8 a.m.-1p.m. at Jake's Clays in Midland.

The event was set up for six person teams to compete for prizes, one in 10 of which were guns.

The fundraiser helps the organization achieve their goal of training volunteers and advocates to assist abused and neglected children in the court system. With rigorous background checks and extensive training for each of their volunteers, proper funding is important.

They serve youth in Ector, Crane, Loving, Ward and Winkler counties.