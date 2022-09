The organization will be honoring Mexican Independence Day with their second annual Familia Fest.

MIDLAND, Texas — Casa de Amigos will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day as part of the second annual Familia Fest.

The event will be held at 1101 Garden Lane in Midland on Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m.

Live Mariachi and HCC Midland Folklorico dancers will be performing a free show for all to see.