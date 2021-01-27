Carlsbad Police Department asking for help locating young girl, ran away from home

CARLSBAD, N.M. — The Carlsbad Police Department is asking the community for help locating a young girl between the age of 6 - 8, who advised a witness she ran away from home.
After responding to a call in the area of Preston Trails in reference to a small girl, on Jan. 25, witnesses stated that once they phoned the police department the girl left the area and was not located.
Now the Carlsbad Police Department is asking that if anyone has information on the young girl, to contact them at 575-885-2111 so a welfare check can be conducted.