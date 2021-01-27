Carlsbad Police Department asking for help locating young girl, ran away from home

The Carlsbad Police Department is asking the community for help locating a young girl between the age of 6 - 8, who advised a witness she ran away from home.

After responding to a call in the area of Preston Trails in reference to a small girl, on Jan. 25, witnesses stated that once they phoned the police department the girl left the area and was not located.