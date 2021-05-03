Amber Alert issued for 2 girls and mother missing from Carlsbad

Police say they may be headed to Pecos, Texas or Mexico.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad police are searching for two children and their mother after they believe they were kidnapped.

Gyillcinda Crayan Holyan, 22, Anaya Holyan, 2, and Isabelle Salas, 3, are believed to have been abducted by Caesar Salas.

Police believe they are traveling to Pecos, Texas or Mexico and are in a green or grey Ford F-150 with an unknown license plate.

Anaya is described as a Native America girl weighing about 40 pounds and two feet tall, with brown hair and eyes.

Isabelle is a Native American girl weighing around 50 pounds and two feet tall, also with brown hair and eyes.

Gyillcina is described as a Native American woman, approximately 5'6" tall and weighing 250 pounds. She also has brown hair and eyes.

Police say they do not know what any of the victims are wearing at this time. The incident is still under investigation but say the situation is urgent.