CARES Act funding to help pay the bills for Odessa families during this pandemic

The funds will help families who have ben impacted by COVID-19.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has received funding from CDBG CARES to provide families during this pandemic.

The city has $573,750 in funding to give to families impacted by COVID-19.

The relief will be available to all residents who live in the City of Odessa.

The fund can help people with paying their rent, mortgage and utility bills.

Applications are now available through the Community Development department. It will be a first come, first serve basis.

You must live in the city limits and you will be given these funds based on need.