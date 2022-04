The event is free and open to students and the public.

MIDLAND, Texas — After a pause due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual career fair will be returning to Midland College on Thursday.

The event, focused on connecting job seekers with local opportunities, will take place at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is free and open to both students and the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes with them.