ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office received cards from across 26 states this holiday season.

It's all part of "Cards for Kids", a project that began in 2017 following the Las Vegas shooting.

The cards show support and holiday wishes for communities impacted by mass shootings.

For more information on Cards for Kids you can visit the website.

Cardsforkids We are delivered! All packages (except the two that are going to Canada 🇨🇦 - we are going to try UPS to see if it's cheaper) have been dropped off and are on their way to their homes! We actually...

RELATED: Youngest Odessa mass shooting victim gifted with recliners, teddy bears

RELATED: MCHS waives mass shooting victims' medical bills