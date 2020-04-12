Card My Yard, continuing to bring joy to Midlanders and Odessans during the holidays

"We do love to spread joy and be able to give signs for free," Ashley McClendon, owner of Card My Yard said.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's a labor of love from Ashley McClendon and her family.



"We do love to spread joy and be able to give signs for free or donate gift certificates as a way to give back to the community, signs at the hospital, signs at different areas, especially during this time," Ashley McClendon, owner of Card My Yard said.



You'll remember the sign they put up at Midland Memorial Hospital just last month and the sign from March when the pandemic started.



Hospital workers say it certainly boosted morale.



"We're just so thankful that we could be able to do this for them," McClendon said.



And now, these cards are staking their claim by the pews for the holidays.



"It means a lot to us to find new and recreated ways to continue to reach out to the community," Paula Brooks, associate pastor at First Christian said.



Brooks said the sign in their church lot is bringing just the joy they needed to their congregation.



They're hosting a drive-thru santa event this month.



"We're not in this alone. We're all going through this unknown territory that we've never been through before, but yet we can still go through it and we can survive and we continue on with life and celebrating life," Brooks said.



These signs are also bringing joy to homes in Odessa, like the Guzman's celebrating their daughter Madison's 14th birthday.



"She was really excited and I had to come outside and I was like oh my gosh he got you a bigger sign this year," Bianca Guzman, mother of Madison said.