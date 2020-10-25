Crane ISD school closure due to gas shutoff, Oct. 26 - Oct. 27

Crane ISD has announced the closure of the ISD schools due to gas shutoff.

CRANE, Texas — Crane ISD took to their Facebook page to announce the closure of the school district on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, due to the gas being shut off.

In the post, the district did say that as soon as the gas service is restored, the gas company will begin to complete the process of getting every building up and running.

Crane ISD also says that the process should be complete by Tuesday and that they are working with Texas Gas to make sure it is completed as soon as possible.

If there is a change in events, updated information will be sent out.