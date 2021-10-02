Car drives into Odessa home

An early morning accident resulted in a teenager driving into the side of a garage.

ODESSA, Texas — A car drove into an Odessa home early Wednesday at around 9:15 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel as the vehicle drove into the garage of a house off Grandview Ave.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The home belonged to Denise Chaney who was at work at the time of the accident.

Chaney said her first concern was the safety of the driver and her four dogs who were at home.

“I saw all the damage and the first thing I’m thinking about is ‘is this person okay?’,” Chaney said. “Property can be replaced, lives cannot be replaced.”