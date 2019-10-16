MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police are investigating after a car crashes into a home Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place sometime around 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Midkiff.

According to investigators, an adult woman driving a blue sedan crashed into the residence.

Three children were also inside the vehicle during the crash. All four involved were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash, but the homeowner has been notified.

The vehicle has been removed from the house and the investigation is still underway.