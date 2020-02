ODESSA, Texas — A car slammed into Crockett Middle School yesterday.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but Odessa Police are still trying to figure out how the car ended up crashing through the wall of the school. The orchestra room is the only area of the school that was impacted by the crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about the crash, contact the Odessa Police department.

