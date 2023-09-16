Car crashes into Cinergy in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — According to a Facebook post from the City of Odessa , Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash at the Cinergy on Highway 191 around 9 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle that struck the north side of Cinergy and entered the arcade area.

Police say the driver accidentally stepped on the gas and drove through a set of doors. They also say there appears to be no signs of intoxication. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries. Several people inside were also struck, but all are believed to have minor injuries.