ODESSA, Texas — Basin Pride will be hosting an event to remember the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Florida three years ago.

Basin Pride is partnering with the organizations Out In West Texas, Permian Basin LGBTQ Plus and PFLAG Midland-Odessa as well as the Unitarian Universalist Church of Midland TX.

The vigil will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 12 in the Odessa College amphitheater behind the Saulsbury Campus Center.

If you are interested in attending you can find more information by clicking here.