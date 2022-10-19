Candlelight vigil to honor Zuzu Verk

The annual vigil honors Verk, a Sul Ross student killed by her ex-boyfriend, and other victims of domestic violence.

ALPINE, Texas — The Sul Ross Honor's Club and the Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend will be holding the annual Zuzu Verk Memorial Candlelight Vigil.

This vigil will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 19. It will also be honoring other victims and

During the vigil attendees will walk from the Morelock Administration Building front steps to the Brewster County Courthouse.

The vigil will honor Verk, a Sul Ross student who went missing in October 2016.