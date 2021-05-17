Local Midland restaurants excited about alcohol to-go becoming permanent in Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — Booze to-go is bringing people back for more.



West Texans are excited it's here to stay at restaurants.



"I'm glad Texas is finally joining in on it," Kali Davis, Butter executive chef said.



Davis says alcohol to-go really helped them stay afloat.



"It definitely helped. We did to-go cocktail kits, so we did little bottles, 375s of different alcohols and gave you all the mixes you needed to make most of our specialty cocktails. I think it made people think like they got the restaurant experience even though they had to make it themselves at home," Davis said.



Now, they're going to continue these to-go cocktails and to go wine bottles, they're just deciding if they'll have them premixed or in kits like before.



After all, the liquor is where the money is.



"Restaurants kind of make their money on alcohol. Food is definitely what people come for, but the alcohol is what helps us the most, so that really helped keep us afloat and I think it's really going to help pull people through on the other side of this," Davis said.



Over at Cancun Grill, they've seen a 12-15% increase in revenue solely because of this concept.



"It's great that they left it permanent. It carried us through the pandemic, so leaving it permanent I think is an awesome idea for the restaurant and the consumer as well," Denise Edmondson, bartender said.



And not only do they do individual drinks to-go, they do gallons too.