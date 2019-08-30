TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — DPS is investigating a crash that killed two people and injured two others.

The crash took place on U.S. Highway 90, 30 miles east of Sanderson. It occurred at 5:30 a.m. on August 27.

According to DPS, a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling west on HWY 90. However, the driver of the vehicle failed to maintain a single lane while driving.

The truck then side-swiped another truck-tractor traveling east on the same road, causing the vehicle to lose control and separate from its trailer and entered the westbound lane.

The second vehicle then struck a 2008 GMC Denali traveling behind the first truck tractor.

Yovanie Calvez-Valenzuela, 37, of Missouri City, Texas and a 44-year-old passenger of the 2020 truck-tractor were not injured.

The 18-year-old driver of the Denali suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Del Rio by a private car. A 49-year-old passenger was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

Gi. S. Lee, 47, and Seong Y. Lee, 49, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Seong Lee was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Both men killed were from Surrey, British Columbia.