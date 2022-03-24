Camp Fire West Texas hosts Trout Fishing in America for fundraiser concert

MIDLAND, Texas — Camp Fire West Texas is bringing four-time Grammy nominee band Trout Fishing in America to Midland for a fundraiser.
The concert will take place at 3:30 p.m. on April 2 at the Yucca Theater in Midland.
Tickets are $5, and proceeds will go to the Camp Fire programs in Greenwood and Odessa.
You can get more info on purchasing tickets by calling 432-570-4144.
To learn more about Camp Fire West Texas and its mission to lift up young people in the community, you can visit the website.
For more on Trout Fishing in America and their family-friendly music, you can click or tap here.