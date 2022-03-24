Camp Fire West Texas hosts Trout Fishing in America for fundraiser concert

Tickets for the family friendly concert are $5, and all proceeds will go to support Camp Fire's mission.

MIDLAND, Texas — Camp Fire West Texas is bringing four-time Grammy nominee band Trout Fishing in America to Midland for a fundraiser.

The concert will take place at 3:30 p.m. on April 2 at the Yucca Theater in Midland.

Tickets are $5, and proceeds will go to the Camp Fire programs in Greenwood and Odessa.

You can get more info on purchasing tickets by calling 432-570-4144.

To learn more about Camp Fire West Texas and its mission to lift up young people in the community, you can visit the website.