CAF High Sky Wing to host 31st anniversary Airsho

CAF is offering tickets at a special reduced price for the community

MIDLAND, Texas — The CAF High Sky Wing is set to host their annual Airsho at the Midland International Air & Space Port in the Midland/Odessa area.

2022 is the 31st anniversary of the Airsho. CAF High Sky Wing will be offering reduced ticket prices to the community as thanks for over 30 years of support.

The event will take place on Sept. 10 and 11.

Tickets will be $5 for all attendees age 6 and up while attendees five and under can enter for free. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking or tapping here.