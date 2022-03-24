CAF High Sky Wing holding 14th annual Hops and Props fundraiser

Tickets include the unlimited beer tasting of over 50 kinds of beer.

ODESSA, Texas — The Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing will be holding its 14th annual Hops and Props beer tasting fundraiser.

The event will run from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the High Sky Wing Hangar on April 9.

During the evening, guests will be able to enjoy live music among the vintage aircraft while enjoying appetizers and tasting over 50 different beers.

There will also be a silent auction, a raffle and a Bottle Cap Pull.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. These include unlimited beer samples, appetizers and a commemorative glass.

The event also offers designated driver tickets for only $20 which includes appetizers, soft drinks and water.

There will also be a cash bar serving beer, wine and margaritas.

All guests must be 21 years of age or older and IDs will be checked at the door.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the CAF High Sky Wing and the Midland Army Air Field Museum.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can click or tap here.