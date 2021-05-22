Buying alcohol for minors carries a heavy cost locally and statewide

The Social Host Accountability Ordinance in Odessa means that underage drinking can cost you between $250 to $2,000.

ODESSA, Texas — As graduation season rolls in, it’s important that citizens remember that the City of Odessa has an ordinance that holds adults accountable for underage drinking in their homes.

The Social Host Accountability Ordinance and was passed by city council in 2017.

Due to the ordinance, hosting underage drinking can result in a hefty fine ranging from $250 to $2,000.

On top of that, providing alcohol to a minor at all can get you put in jail in the state of Texas.

Reporting a suspected case of this is easy.

“There'll be a Crime Stoppers anonymous line that people can call if they know of a party that's going on, and they'll contact us or OPD depending on where the party is at and we will respond and we will put those individuals in jail that have purchased that alcohol for those children,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said.