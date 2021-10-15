New butcher shop opens in Andrews

It's run by the Ballew family, who have been ranching in Andrews County for over 100 years.

ANDREWS, Texas — A new butchery opened in Andrews Friday called the Broken Heart Butchery.

This business will help diversify the Andrews economy and provide local ranchers with a nearby USDA certified processing plan.

Any rancher in West Texas can get their meat processed by Broken Heart as well.

"You can raise your own cattle; instead of shipping your cattle off and selling it at the end you can do that and take it with your own hands and help market your own cattle, your own ranch," owner Phil Ballew said.

Supply chain issues are a big deal lately due to the pandemic, particularly with steak.