Bustin’ for Badges returns for tenth year

The annual clay shooting competition helps support the Midland and Odessa police departments and the Midland and Ector County sheriff’s offices.

STANTON, Texas — The tenth annual Bustin’ for Badges clay shoot is set to be held on May 4 and 5 at Windwalker Farms.

The competition is a fundraiser for local first responders, helping pay for life-saving equipment to keep them and our community safe.

Since their first tournament in 2014, the nonprofit has raised over $3.5 million for the Midland and Odessa police departments and the Midland and Ector County sheriff’s offices.

Odessa Police Department Community Relations Officer Steve LeSueur spoke more on just how much the event helps the departments.

“All the money we make goes to equipment,” said LeSueur. “So, it's basically giving back to the community. It's going to pay for equipment that we need, like bulletproof vests, shields, K9 program and other great programs. The best way to help out is to show out and buy raffle tickets."